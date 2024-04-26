Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Flanigan’s Enterprises from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BDL opened at $26.00 on Monday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.14 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.65%.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

