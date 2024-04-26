Fluor (NYSE:FLR) PT Raised to $47.00 at Citigroup

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

FLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fluor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.17.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $40.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 72.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.12. Fluor has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.25.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fluor will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Fluor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Fluor by 32.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Fluor by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Fluor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

