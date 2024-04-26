Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to C$177.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$168.00 to C$177.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$146.00 to C$138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Veritas Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$149.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$187.50.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.9 %

FNV stock opened at C$166.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$156.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$157.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 41.21 and a quick ratio of 23.26. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$139.19 and a 12 month high of C$217.70.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$412.95 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 4.2780116 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -58.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total transaction of C$1,722,952.91. In other news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total value of C$51,707.70. Also, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total transaction of C$1,722,952.91. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,839 shares of company stock worth $2,686,396. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.