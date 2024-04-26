Fundamental Research Reiterates “C$0.52” Price Target for Canadian Oil Sands (TSE:COS)

Fundamental Research set a C$0.52 price target on Canadian Oil Sands (TSE:COS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Canadian Oil Sands Price Performance
Canadian Oil Sands has a fifty-two week low of C$5.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.87.
Canadian Oil Sands Company Profile
