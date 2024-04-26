FY2024 EPS Estimates for Phibro Animal Health Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Phibro Animal Health in a report released on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Phibro Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.91 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.82 million, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 358.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 549.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

