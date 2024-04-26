GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) PT Raised to $15.00 at BTIG Research

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

GeneDx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WGS opened at $11.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $290.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.75. GeneDx has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $12.57.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 86.77% and a negative return on equity of 49.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that GeneDx will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GeneDx

In other GeneDx news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $349,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,702,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,620,802.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 8,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $90,639.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,698 shares in the company, valued at $706,331.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $349,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,702,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,620,802.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 13,820 shares of company stock valued at $146,354 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGS. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its stake in GeneDx by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 155,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 54,976 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in GeneDx by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 39,327 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GeneDx by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 29,361 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GeneDx by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 128,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in GeneDx by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

