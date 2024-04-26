Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $135.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Mkm from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.65.

GNRC opened at $138.85 on Tuesday. Generac has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.82.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

