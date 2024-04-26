Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.32. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,787,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,814,000 after acquiring an additional 175,925 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.