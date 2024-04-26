Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Global Ship Lease Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GSL opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $790.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

