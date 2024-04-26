GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Given New C$0.30 Price Target at Eight Capital

GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU – Free Report) had its target price cut by Eight Capital from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
GoviEx Uranium Stock Performance
GoviEx Uranium stock opened at C$0.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.16. GoviEx Uranium has a twelve month low of C$0.09 and a twelve month high of C$0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of C$73.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.24.
GoviEx Uranium Company Profile
