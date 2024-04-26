Greencoat UK Wind (UKW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 on May 31st

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2024

Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKWGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Greencoat UK Wind Stock Performance

Shares of UKW stock opened at GBX 142 ($1.75) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 136.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 140.39. The stock has a market cap of £3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 333.12 and a beta of 0.25. Greencoat UK Wind has a 1 year low of GBX 127.30 ($1.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 162.50 ($2.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a current ratio of 54.81.

Insider Transactions at Greencoat UK Wind

In related news, insider Abigail Rotheroe purchased 14,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £19,885.80 ($24,562.50). Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW)

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat UK Wind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat UK Wind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.