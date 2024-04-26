Greencoat UK Wind (UKW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 on May 31st

Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of UKW stock opened at GBX 142 ($1.75) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 136.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 140.39. The stock has a market cap of £3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 333.12 and a beta of 0.25. Greencoat UK Wind has a 1 year low of GBX 127.30 ($1.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 162.50 ($2.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a current ratio of 54.81.

In related news, insider Abigail Rotheroe purchased 14,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £19,885.80 ($24,562.50). Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

