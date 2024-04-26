Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $101,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,350 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,019,999,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883,347 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 4,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,516,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $286,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294,209 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HP by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,090,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $156,535,000 after buying an additional 3,613,742 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in HP by 104.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,352,558 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $112,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,302,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

