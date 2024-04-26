Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target Raised to $87.50

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $74.00 to $87.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HIBB. B. Riley raised their price target on Hibbett from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Hibbett from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Williams Trading reiterated a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.29.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.92. Hibbett has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $86.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.75.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.01. Hibbett had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Hibbett by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in Hibbett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

