HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HMST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.17.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $15.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $45.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joanne R. Harrell acquired 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,055.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,667.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 127,969 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 435,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 140,357 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 342,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 158,455 shares in the last quarter. Terrapin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,926,000. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 52,136 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

