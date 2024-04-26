Hovde Group Cuts Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Price Target to $26.00

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) had its target price cut by Hovde Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens raised Capital Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Capital Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of CBNK opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $272.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Capital Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 15.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new position in Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 111,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 29,147 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

