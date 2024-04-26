Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Cut to $381.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $411.00 to $381.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $433.74.

Humana Price Performance

Humana stock opened at $311.41 on Monday. Humana has a 52 week low of $299.23 and a 52 week high of $541.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Humana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Humana by 23.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in Humana by 126.4% in the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

