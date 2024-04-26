Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 21,031 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,031 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $483,016,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,194,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,807,000 after buying an additional 18,495,822 shares during the period. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,486,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21,195.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,655,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600,658 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 397.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,882,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,682 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PTEN shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $2,204,254.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,473,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,011,093.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $11.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.21.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

