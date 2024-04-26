Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 69.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BERY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Jonathan F. Foster bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $335,030.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

NYSE:BERY opened at $56.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.42. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

See Also

