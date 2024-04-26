Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,632 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,888 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,823,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,665 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,873,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,692,000 after acquiring an additional 524,965 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,225,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,097,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

