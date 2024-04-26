Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$92.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$88.00 to C$92.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$95.69.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMO

Imperial Oil Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$97.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$60.19 and a 52 week high of C$101.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$91.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$82.46.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.08 by C$0.39. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of C$13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.57 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 8.4369527 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.27%.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.