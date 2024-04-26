Insider Selling: Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) SVP Sells $124,200.00 in Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

Shares of OMI opened at $24.12 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on OMI shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 35.6% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 10.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,479,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,275 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 278.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 694,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 510,596 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,160,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,210,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,148,000 after purchasing an additional 327,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

