Insider Selling: The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) CEO Sells $501,384.00 in Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) CEO Lorie Tekorius sold 9,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $501,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,783,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE GBX opened at $53.21 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average of $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $862.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.58 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

GBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

