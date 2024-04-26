Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.53% from the stock’s previous close.

INTC has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.87.

Intel Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of INTC opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.25. Intel has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $148.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,787,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,385,842,000 after buying an additional 4,678,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 96,617,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,855,099,000 after buying an additional 318,495 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,780,706,000 after buying an additional 475,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $2,424,202,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Intel by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,003,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,635,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

