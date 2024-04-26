Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Given Neutral Rating at BWS Financial

BWS Financial reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Iridium Communications from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair lowered Iridium Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.25.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

IRDM stock opened at $29.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.38 and a beta of 0.85. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $65.69.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.84 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 247.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 83.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 691.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

