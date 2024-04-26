J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 300 ($3.71) price target on the grocer’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 281.67 ($3.48).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury Price Performance

J Sainsbury Increases Dividend

Shares of LON SBRY opened at GBX 256.60 ($3.17) on Monday. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of GBX 243.80 ($3.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 311.16 ($3.84). The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.13. The company has a market capitalization of £6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,553.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 258.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 270.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.90. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43,333.33%.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.