Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 530 ($6.55) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 400 ($4.94) to GBX 475 ($5.87) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.96) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 342.20 ($4.23).

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 405.70 ($5.01) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 390.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 311.04. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 142.48 ($1.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 435 ($5.37). The stock has a market cap of £33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,437.93, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.75.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Helen McCabe sold 213,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.52), for a total transaction of £780,732.90 ($964,344.00). In other news, insider Wendy Mars acquired 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.71) per share, for a total transaction of £1,821.18 ($2,249.48). Also, insider Helen McCabe sold 213,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.52), for a total transaction of £780,732.90 ($964,344.00). 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

