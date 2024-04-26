Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,825 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $11,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 105.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 20,342.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 1.1 %

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.06.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $7,971,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,358,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,817,882.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 125,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $7,971,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,358,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,817,882.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $5,037,869.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,511,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,046,658.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 582,910 shares of company stock worth $37,299,461 over the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Stories

