JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $129.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ALV. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.60.

Autoliv Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:ALV opened at $115.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $79.66 and a 52 week high of $124.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.69.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Autoliv will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autoliv news, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $35,868.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,868.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autoliv news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $463,676.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,256.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $35,868.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,868.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,388 shares of company stock valued at $921,757. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 15,425.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

