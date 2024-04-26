JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Price Target to $22.00

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

HBT Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBT opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $596.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.86.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. HBT Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $70.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HBT Financial

Institutional Trading of HBT Financial

In other news, Director Roger A. Baker bought 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $68,499.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 559,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,903.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Roger A. Baker acquired 1,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $35,267.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 555,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,385,706.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Roger A. Baker acquired 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $68,499.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 559,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,903.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,820 shares of company stock worth $109,417. Company insiders own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

