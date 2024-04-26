Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) PT Lowered to C$6.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.73 to C$6.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

KRR has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised Karora Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight Capital lowered Karora Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KRR

Karora Resources Stock Performance

KRR stock opened at C$5.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.55. Karora Resources has a 12-month low of C$3.60 and a 12-month high of C$5.77. The firm has a market cap of C$971.53 million, a PE ratio of 108.80 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.05). Karora Resources had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of C$101.78 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Karora Resources will post 0.3050655 earnings per share for the current year.

About Karora Resources

(Get Free Report)

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt mine; the Higginsville Gold operations; and Spargos Reward Gold project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.