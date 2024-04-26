Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Target Price to $37.00

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCBG. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $34.00 to $32.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital City Bank Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. Capital City Bank Group has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $63.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Marshall M. Criser III acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.19 per share, with a total value of $36,647.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 71,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. 44.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

