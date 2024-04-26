KeyCorp Boosts Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $23.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $17.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.69.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 154,160 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $2,714,757.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,752.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 154,160 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $2,714,757.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,752.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $132,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 738,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,267.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,382,977 shares of company stock worth $36,496,582 in the last quarter. 20.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 62.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 227,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 87,610 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 18.9% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $3,192,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $278,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

