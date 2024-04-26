Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at Eight Capital

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective raised by Eight Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on K. National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.70.

Shares of TSE K opened at C$9.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.91 and a 12-month high of C$9.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.64.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.4605193 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In other news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total transaction of C$144,508.16. In other news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total transaction of C$144,508.16. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total value of C$64,176.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,621 shares of company stock worth $893,873. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

