Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KRYS. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $204.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $155.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.32. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $189.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,946.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $42.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,550,882 shares in the company, valued at $265,138,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,550,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,138,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $829,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,823.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,087 shares of company stock worth $6,210,591. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,862,000 after acquiring an additional 383,495 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,272,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,400,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,416,000 after purchasing an additional 693,852 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

