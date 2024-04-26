Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KURA. StockNews.com lowered Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.28.

KURA opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.26 and a quick ratio of 12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $24.17.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $36,543.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,826.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kura Oncology news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $36,543.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,826.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $26,628.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,602 shares in the company, valued at $384,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,867 shares of company stock valued at $104,433. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 352.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

