Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $865.00 at Barclays

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $825.00 to $865.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LRCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised shares of Lam Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $870.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $950.85.

Shares of LRCX opened at $901.47 on Thursday. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $493.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1,007.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $943.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $807.04. The company has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 28.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.42%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,414,111,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 76,165.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 318,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,099,000 after purchasing an additional 317,611 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1,125.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 342,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,984,000 after purchasing an additional 314,224 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,386,000 after purchasing an additional 159,815 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Lam Research by 106.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 301,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,702,000 after buying an additional 155,240 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

