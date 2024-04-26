LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.58.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPSN. B. Riley lowered their price target on LivePerson from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Mkm downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on LivePerson from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LPSN

LivePerson Price Performance

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.49. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $6.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.54 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 24.99% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. On average, research analysts expect that LivePerson will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LivePerson

In other news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $33,572.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,047 shares in the company, valued at $61,223.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $33,572.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,223.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Wesemann bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 374,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,662 shares of company stock worth $40,411. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LivePerson

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in LivePerson by 497.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in LivePerson by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LivePerson

(Get Free Report

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.