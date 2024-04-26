LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.
LSI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LSI Industries to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.
LSI Industries Price Performance
Shares of LYTS opened at $15.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $441.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $16.97.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYTS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd.
LSI Industries Company Profile
LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.
