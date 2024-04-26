LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

LSI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LSI Industries to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Shares of LYTS opened at $15.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $441.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $109.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.70 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.71%. Analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYTS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

