Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.32%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Lundin Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 price target on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight Capital lowered Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.93.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

TSE LUN opened at C$15.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Insider Activity at Lundin Mining

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total value of C$69,160.00. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Further Reading

