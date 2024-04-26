Macy’s (NYSE:M) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on M. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Shares of M stock opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. Macy’s’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 14,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $291,682.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,885,848.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 14,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $291,682.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,885,848.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 253.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

