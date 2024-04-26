Marine Products Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Marine Products has increased its dividend by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Marine Products Price Performance

MPX opened at $11.27 on Friday. Marine Products has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $390.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.26.

About Marine Products

Marine Products ( NYSE:MPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Marine Products had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $70.87 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marine Products will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.