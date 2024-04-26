Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Metro Stock Performance

TSE:MRU opened at C$70.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$72.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.61. Metro has a twelve month low of C$65.43 and a twelve month high of C$78.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91. Metro had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of C$4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.63 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Metro will post 4.2576393 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Metro from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Metro from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Metro from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$77.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on MRU

About Metro

(Get Free Report)

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.