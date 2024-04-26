Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $26.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 19.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.05.

Mobileye Global stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -772.31, a P/E/G ratio of 14.47 and a beta of -0.21. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.47.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,386.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth $465,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mobileye Global by 23.5% in the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Mobileye Global by 94.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Mobileye Global by 453.1% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 120,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 98,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

