Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $59.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $66.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.79.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of MNST opened at $53.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.57. The stock has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 101.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 129,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 400,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.8% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 791,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,902,000 after purchasing an additional 70,944 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

