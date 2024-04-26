Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.83.

LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $6.16 on Monday. LifeStance Health Group has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.14 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 17.64%. Research analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 115,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $923,390.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,575,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,695,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 12,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $76,882.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,911,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,122,526.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 115,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $923,390.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,575,480 shares in the company, valued at $36,695,349.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,868 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,046,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 535,358 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,178,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,427 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,895,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,765,000 after acquiring an additional 168,091 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

