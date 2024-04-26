Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $60.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.39.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

