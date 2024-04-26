National Bank Financial Comments on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($1.36). The business had revenue of C$6.77 billion during the quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.