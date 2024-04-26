National Bankshares Boosts AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$6.25

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Free Report) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$3.75 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Pi Financial cut AirBoss of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on AirBoss of America from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.79.

TSE BOS opened at C$5.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$153.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.15. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$3.65 and a 52-week high of C$7.85.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C$0.09. AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of C$126.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.42 million. Equities research analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 0.6962677 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.40%.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

