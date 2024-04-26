New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $29.74 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 331,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $29,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 70,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 31,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $70.13 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average of $81.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Aptiv from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

