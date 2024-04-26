New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 31,990 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 31,990 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Ross Stores worth $36,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 458.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 164.1% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $2,043,795.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at $9,091,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $2,043,795.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at $9,091,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $616,405.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,166 shares in the company, valued at $468,219.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,097 shares of company stock worth $10,396,178. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.21.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.3 %

ROST stock opened at $132.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $151.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

